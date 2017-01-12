Report: Counterfeit $10 bills are circulating in Arizona

(Photo: Navajo County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff's office is working with federal partners to investigate the reports.

NCSO shared the following tips for determining if your cash is real or fake.

Four methods for detecting counterfeit bills:

1. Judging by touch: The texture and thinness of fake bills is often different than real bills. Try to compare a couple bills, and feel for crispness and ridges, which are present in real bills.

2. Judging by sight: Printing quality tends to be lower in fake bills, with flatness, a lack of detail, blurriness, and more. Closely examine the portrait and border -- they should stand out.

3. Examining security features: All bills (except $1 and $2) have a security thread inside and should have a watermark of the person featured on the bill.

