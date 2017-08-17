Renowned linguist Noam Chomsky joins faculty at University of Arizona

Noam Chomsky outside of Old Main at the UA. (Photo: John de Dios)

TUCSON, Ariz. - World-renowned linguist and social critic Noam Chomsky is joining the University of Arizona, according to a press release from the university.

He is relocating to Tucson after working at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology since 1955.

Chomsky, sometimes known as the "father of modern linguistics," is joining the university as a faculty member after having been a regular guest speaker and teacher at the U of A over the past five years.

His work has also influenced the fields of cognitive science, philosophy, psychology, computer science, mathematics, childhood education and anthropology.

Chomsky has been hired by the College of Social Behavioral Sciences as a laureate professor in the Department of Linguistics. As part of his part-time faculty appointment, he will teach, give public lectures and be available to meet with students. Chomsky will begin teaching in spring 2018.

Chomsky said the charms of Tucson influenced his decision.

"We fell in love with Tucson — the mountains, the desert," Chomsky said. "Tucson has an atmosphere that is peaceful and manageable."

Chomsky said he was looking forward to regularly teaching undergraduate students again, which he hadn't done for about 10 years until this past spring, where he co-taught a UA elective course on politics and global issues.

