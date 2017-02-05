Remains found in Pinal County believed to be those of missing man

Cody Robert Virgin (Photo: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) - Pinal County authorities have found what they believe to be the charred remains of a man who went missing and is now believed to be dead

The Casa Grande Dispatch reported that the remains were found several miles south of the Coolidge Airport.

William D. Randolph, 26, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree murder in the killing of 25-year-old Cody Robert Virgin.

Shoes and a unique piece of jewelry that were recovered from the scene near the airport led investigators to conclude that the remains were those of Virgin.

Medical examiners will make the final positive identification of the body.

Virgin's car had been found previously abandoned south of Arizona City.

Randolph also was charged with concealing a human body and hindering an investigation.

