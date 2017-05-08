Red Lake double homicide suspect arrested in Colorado

Derrick Barnett. (Photo: Montezuma County Sheriff's Office)

MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. - Authorities say the suspect in the double homicide that rocked the small town of Red Lake, Arizona was captured Saturday in Colorado.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office said it received a tip Saturday morning that a potential suspect in the homicide, later identified as 30-year-old Derrick Barnett, was fleeing to Colorado.

Barnett was arrested after leading the Dolores County Sheriff’s Office, the Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office, and the Colorado State Patrol on a high-speed chase Friday night.

According to a release from the Colorado State Patrol, Barnett was taken into custody without incident after pursuing law enforcement successfully used tire deflation devices and a pit maneuver.

Barnett is being held at the Montezuma County Jail in Colorado awaiting extradition to Arizona. He had multiple warrants out for his arrest, according to a release.

In a release, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said its "comfortable that this suspect is a suspect in our Red Lake area double homicide."

