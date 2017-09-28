RAW: Scene of crash involving Buckeye school bus, semis in Calif.

A school bus out of Buckeye carrying 33 student athletes was involved in a crash on Highway 95 about 10 miles south of Needles, California. Sky 12 shows the aftermath of the crash.

KPNX 5:32 PM. MST September 28, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories