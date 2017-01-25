Quick, easy and fun tips to start exploring the Arizona outdoors

North Rim of the Grand Canyon. (Photo: National Park Service)

From the Grand Canyon, to the White Mountains, to trails right here in the Valley, Arizona has so much to offer outside. And now is one of the best times of year to take advantage of the beauty.

Amy Burnett with Arizona Game and Fish has five easy tips to get you started outdoors:

1. Hike

“Every month it seems like I find new things to explore and to do," Burnett said. "One thing, just get out and hike.”

A trip up Camelback Mountain will give you 360 degree views of Phoenix and time spent just east of Bartlett Lake may allow you to get a glimpse of bighorn sheep.

2. Hit the water

“You have kayaking in all of our rivers, and you can combine that kayaking or boating with fishing” she said.

Test out kayaks or paddle boards at Lake Pleasant. Head to Willow Springs Lake in the White Mountains this summer for fishing or Lake Havasu northwest of Phoenix for more water sports.

3. Visit the snow in the winter

Hit the slopes at Sunrise or Snowbowl. You can also pave a trail of your own with snowshoes up north. Take the kids an hours drive north of Phoenix with a sled after a winter storm.

4. Go to a park

“Some people think they have to go miles and miles away from home," Burnett said. "We have all kinds of city parks, regional parks within 45 minutes of pretty much everybody in the Valley."

It can be as simple as a picnic in your neighborhood park, a visit to the Scottsdale “LOVE” statue or as grand as a tour of Kartchner Caverns in southeastern Arizona.

5. Train for a race

You don’t have to be a marathon runner. Simply begin by walking outside a few times a week and then eventually work up to jogging. There are all kinds of racing events that encourage people of all ages, shapes and sizes to join. Some even offer bonus food, drinks and clothing for finishing. Get started now and you’ll be ready in no time!

