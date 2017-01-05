Questions on all sides for Arizona Medicaid expansion

(Photo: Thinkstock image)

PHOENIX (AP) - A state appeals court has finally set a date to hear a challenge to former Gov. Jan Brewer's 2013 Medicaid expansion law that now insures more than 400,000 people.

This week's scheduling of a hearing in February comes as Republicans who now control Congress begin the process of repealing President Barack Obama's health care overhaul law authorizing the expansion.

And it comes as Medicaid expansion advocates continue a series of news conferences across the state designed to show just how it and other parts of Obama's health care law have helped Arizonans.

Meanwhile, the Obama Administration is pushing to get people not eligible for Medicaid to buy insurance on the federal marketplace. Sign-up numbers released Wednesday show that effort is making headway nationwide and in Arizona.

