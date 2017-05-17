Put your phone away if you're driving in Pima County

A person uses the phone behind the wheel (Photo: Thinkstock)

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - Pima County is cracking down on distracted drivers.

Starting June 1, a person may not use any handheld electronic device while driving unless it’s specifically designed to allow hands-free use.

That means it’s not only illegal to text, but to make calls, check email, browse the internet or use your phone in general while you’re on the road in Pima County.

There will be a 60-day grace period to enforce the rule. During this time, drivers will get a written warning if they violate the ordinance, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Office.

Washington passed a similar law statewide in May. The rule bans drivers from having a phone in their hand behind the wheel. Michigan is also mulling expanding its distracted driving law to add penalties for using their phones for any purpose while they’re driving.

In April, Gov. Doug Ducey signed a law banning teens from texting and other cell phone use while they have a learner’s permit and during the first six months they have a regular license.

Though various cities in Arizona ban texting and driving, the state is one of only four without a blanket ban.

