Protesters voice concern about DACA lawsuit

Students and supporters protect lawsuit against DACA. (Photo: KPNX)

PHOENIX - DACA students and allies came together in Phoenix Tuesday to oppose an appeal from the State of Arizona to deny in-state tuition to DACA students.

Students and supporters walked in union to the courtroom for the oral arguments in a state appeal which aims to reverse a ruling that undocumented students protected by DACA should be eligible for in-state tuition.

President Obama's 2012 executive action created the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA. Here's what it does:

-Applies to young people brought to the U.S. illegally before age 16

-Shields undocumented immigrants from deportation

-Issues a renewable two-year work permit

-Does not grant legal status

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s lawsuit would work against DACA students' right to equal access education, the protesters argued, by barring them from in-state tuition eligibility.

The lawsuit may end up being a moot point, considering President-elect Donald Trump and his attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions are likely to work to repeal DACA anyway.

Related Stories:

Will Arizona Universities protect DACA students?

Arizona 'Dreamers' fear Trump will deport them

Arizona university leaders defend Dreamers from Trump

Could 'Dreamers' be kicked out of the U.S.

(© 2017 KPNX)