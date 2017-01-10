Protesters voice concern about DACA lawsuit

PHOENIX - DACA students and allies came together in Phoenix Tuesday to oppose an appeal from the State of Arizona to deny in-state tuition to DACA students.
Students and supporters walked in union to the courtroom for the oral arguments in a state appeal which aims to reverse a ruling that undocumented students protected by DACA should be eligible for in-state tuition.
President Obama's 2012 executive action created the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA. Here's what it does:
-Applies to young people brought to the U.S. illegally before age 16
-Shields undocumented immigrants from deportation
-Issues a renewable two-year work permit
-Does not grant legal status
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s lawsuit would work against DACA students' right to equal access education, the protesters argued, by barring them from in-state tuition eligibility.
The lawsuit may end up being a moot point, considering President-elect Donald Trump and his attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions are likely to work to repeal DACA anyway.
