Prosecutors clear Flagstaff officer in man's shooting death

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - A Flagstaff police officer was cleared in the July shooting death of a man who authorities say reached for a gun during an encounter with officers.

A review by prosecutors of the death of 32-year-old Donald Myers concluded that there was no wrongdoing by officers and that the use of force was justified.

Prosecutors say Cpl. Michael Lavelle was forced to fire when Myers refused commands to show his hands.

Authorities say officers encountered Myers outside a hotel as they responded to a 911 hang-up call.

They say Myers gave false information on his identity, reached for his holstered gun and started a foot chase during which he tossed the weapon.

Authorities say Myers was found behind a vehicle, refused commands and reached for his waistline, prompting Lavelle to fire.

