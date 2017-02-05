Proposed law removes consumer protections for pool buyers

(Photo: Thinkstock)

PHOENIX (AP) - A 2002 law designed to protect homeowners from fly-by-night pool contractors is on the fast-track for repeal as part of Gov. Doug Ducey's effort to streamline business regulations.

The measure also removes a 2008-passed requirement that a remodeling and repair contractor's license be suspended if they don't carry workers' compensation insurance.

And it shields contractors' home or email addresses, possibly making it harder for consumers to locate a home-based contractor who walks out on a job.

Senate Bill 1116 got little attention and unanimously passed the Senate Thursday. It now heads to the House.

The 2002 pool contracting law and the 2008 license suspension law were pushed by then-Sen. Barbara Leff as consumer protection measures.

Registrar of Contractors spokesman Jim Knupp says the changes won't put the public at risk.

