Principal and former football coach of Hamilton High School may face new charges
The Chandler Police have recommended additional charges for principal Ken James and former football coach Steve Belles of Hamilton High School in connection to the hazing allegations involving football players.
KPNX 5:37 PM. MST July 24, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
RAW: Sky 12 over flooding in East Valley
-
Rescue underway for hikers stranded in flooding
-
Fish chews on 11-year-old girl's foot
-
KPNX Breaking News 1
-
Boy rescued from flood waters in Mesa Monday morning
-
Chandler police recommends charges against football coach
-
McCain out and about
-
Viewer captures video of flooding in Apache Junction
-
Crews help hikers trapped by flash floods
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
More Stories
-
Charges recommended against Hamilton principal,…Jul 24, 2017, 11:59 a.m.
-
LIVE UPDATES: Wet start to the week for the Phoenix areaJul 24, 2017, 6:00 a.m.
-
Your voice: Monsoon 2017Dec 30, 2016, 3:20 p.m.