KPNX
Close

Prescott woman missing in Montana's Glacier National Park

25-year-old Madeline Connelly went missing after going for a day hike Thursday in Montana. She's from Prescott. (Video: Two Bear Air)

Associated Press , KPNX 4:55 PM. MST May 08, 2017

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - Officials in northwestern Montana are investigating two missing person's reports.

The Flathead County sheriff's office says 25-year-old Madeline Connelly, most recently of Prescott, Arizona, went missing while hiking in the Great Bear Wilderness south of Glacier National Park. Twenty-six-year-old Corey Michael Flannigan of Spokane, Washington, is missing after a stolen vehicle he was believed to have been driving crashed north of Kalispell.

Connelly was in Montana visiting relatives and reportedly went for a day hike on Thursday with her dog. Her vehicle was found two days later at the Bear Creek trailhead near Essex. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and about 120 pounds.

Flannigan also was reported missing on Thursday. He is 6 feet tall and 190 pounds with light brown shaved hair and blue eyes. Authorities say the circumstances of his disappearance are suspicious.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories