Prescott woman missing in Montana's Glacier National Park found alive

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A 23-year-old woman who went missing last week while hiking in a Montana wilderness area south of Glacier National Park has been found alive, along with her dog.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry tells the Flathead Beacon that Madeline Connelly was located Wednesday morning and was fine. Rescuers with Two Bear Air helicopter tell abcfoxmontana.com that Connelly offered to hike out, but they insisted on giving her a ride.

Connelly and her dog went for a day hike in the Great Bear Wilderness on May 4 and did not return. Family members located her car two days later and called law enforcement.

Connelly is originally from the Chicago area but had been living in Arizona. Family members said she stopped in Montana on her way to Alaska where she has a job managing a bakery.

