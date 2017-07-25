Prescott City Council approves sale of former Granite Mountain Hotshots fire station

(Photo: Halie Cook/KPNX) Fire Station Number 7 was the former base for the Granite Mountain Hotshots. It sold to a local Prescott plumbing company during Tuesday's Prescott City Council meeting.

The former home of the Granite Mountain Hotshots in Prescott was sold to a Prescott-area plumbing company after the city accepted a bid for the property.

The Prescott City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to accept a bid from Arizona Service Company, Inc. for $362,500.

Dozens of people were present at the meeting to speak to the council about their decision.

"I feel fairly settled with this," said Amanda Marsh, the widow of Eric Marsh who was superintendent for the Granite Mountain Hotshots. "I really feel like this organization, this company is going to honor the families and this crew."

But not everyone held the same sentiment.

"I think it's important to keep this. It's part of our history," said Dottie Morris, co-director of the Tribute Fence Preservation Project.

Family and friends of the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who died in the Yarnell Fire on June 30, 2013 were notified of plans to sell the property and given about two months to organize a bid. No bid was ever received.

In June, the city of Prescott listed the property which houses Fire Station Number 7 at $290,000 and received two qualified bids.

One bid came in after the formal bid process was closed from the Wildland Firefighter Foundation for $320,000, which was lower than the bid received from Arizona Service Company, Inc.

The council did reportedly review the late bid in an executive session on July 11 but in the end decided to accept the highest bid.

Money from the sale is slated to go towards the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System.

"I'm really grateful to know that the sale of this, the money will go into PSPRS, that was a huge issue I was thinking about," said Marsh.

Fire Chief Dennis Light will hold a meeting on Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Prescott Public Library to start a discussion about the possibility of a museum or memorial for the 19 Hotshots.

