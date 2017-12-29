Prescott Boot Drop to have more security this New Year's Eve

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - The Prescott Boot Drop is one of the largest New Year's Eve events in Arizona and city officials aren't taking any chances when it comes to security this year.

There will be a larger number of both uniformed and undercover officers present at the event to ensure the safety of locals and visitors to the city.

"We haven't received any specific threats," said Ann Steward, the marketing and sales coordinator for the City of Prescott Tourism Office. "These are just preventative measures and will be the new standard at events like this moving forward."

There are also vehicle barricades located at either end of Whiskey Row.

"Everyone's just here for one reason and that's to bring in the New Year," said Matt Brassard, the co-owner of M&M Entertainment and Productions. "Just have a good time."

The boot drop party has been a tradition on Whiskey Row, the stretch of Montezuma Street between Goodwin and Gurley Street, for the past seven years.

It boasts a fireworks show, carnival rides and of course the boot drop, where an 80-pound faux boot made mostly of styrofoam and covered in over 1,000 LED lights drops 30 feet in 30 seconds.

There are two free showings, one at 10 p.m. and one at midnight to ring in the new year in Arizona.

The boot drop also has local businesses dealing with an influx of customers -- Hotel St. Michael is sold out for the night of the event.

"A lot of tourists," said Joanie Adams, the wedding and event manager at Hotel St. Michael. "A lot of people from Phoenix, Scottsdale is what I'm finding out."

