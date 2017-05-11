Prepare for heavy traffic this weekend at NAU Graduation

NAU logo. (Photo: NAU)

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZ. - If you're driving to Flagstaff to witness your daughter or son's graduation from Northern Arizona University this weekend, be prepared for a lot of people and a great deal of traffic congestion.

About 5,600 students are graduating from NAU Friday and Saturday. It's the largest graduating class in more than 10 years.

Friday: Graduation ceremonies are at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Saturday: Graduation ceremonies are at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Traffic and parking nightmare

With all of the celebration naturally comes a great deal heavy traffic on I-17 between Phoenix and Flagstaff. Flagstaff's main drag, Milton Ave., is the primary road leading from I-17 and I-40 into town. In fact, for several miles, it is the only road you can take that leads you to the campus.

Restaurants are also expected to be overflowing with parents and loved ones this weekend, too.

Tips:

-Get to Flagstaff about 2 hours before the ceremony to find parking; shuttles are available

-Check out the parking map below

-Don't expect to walk in to your favorite place without a reservation

-Be careful on the roads, police are out in full force

Parking map:

NAU parking map for 2017 commencement. (Photo: NAU)

Keep up with traffic updates by following @NAU on Twitter.

All ceremonies can be viewed live: http://nau-tv.com/Events/.

