Predictions for 2017 from Arizona experts

PHOENIX - What does 2017 have in store for Arizona?

We asked experts in four areas what the future holds in the coming year.

THE ECONOMY

The Arizona Chamber of Commerce is predicting a booming year for the economy, based on a rising tech sector in Arizona.

Lucid Motors announced an assembly plant to be built near Casa Grande for the company's new electric car. That plant won't be finished in 2017, but it is expected to begin construction.

And Uber moved its test fleet of self-driving cars to Arizona after California regulators threatened to kick them off the road.

The Arizona Chamber believes Arizona will cash in on that business.

POLITICS

Politically, experts believe education will be the hot-button issue of 2017.

Proposition 123 gave more money to schools, but there's still a gap in education funding. How to make that up is expected to be a big issue with the state legislature.

Longtime political reporter Howie Fischer said he believes lawmakers will try to introduce abortion banning bills again in 2017, but he doesn't know if there are enough votes in both houses to pass any of them.

Gov. Doug Ducey will also have to find a replacement DES director, and Maricopa County will be dealing with its first new sheriff in more than 20 years.

ENTERTAINMENT

The experts at EXTRA made their early Oscar picks, saying La La Land and its lead actress Emma Stone will probably both have good years. Both are up for Golden Globes.

Stone, an Arizona native, could also be up for an Oscar.

EXTRA's pick for surprise sleeper hit of the year was a toss-up between Spiderman: Homecoming and 50 Shades Darker, the sequel to the surprise hit 50 Shades of Grey.

SPORTS

12 News sports anchor Bruce Cooper's predictions for Arizona's sports teams have a surprise twist.

Coop believes the first team to post a winning record in 2017 will be the Arizona Diamondbacks.

And as far as the Super Bowl goes, Coop said the Cardinals have a long way to go to convince him they belong there, but he's holding out for a playoff spot in 2017.

