Pony Express re-enactment riders' route ends in Scottsdale

PHOENIX (AP) - An historical re-enactment will put horseback riders toting mail bags on several eastern Arizona highways over three days this week.

The Hashknife Pony Express's relay of riders begins Wednesday in Holbrook and ends Friday in downtown Scottsdale.

The Navajo County Sheriff's Posse has been staging the 200-mile ride for nearly 60 years.

In between Holbrook and Scottsdale, riders will stop at post offices in Heber-Overgaard, Payson and Fountain Hill and travel on State Routes 77, 377, 277, 260 and 87. The final leg into Scottsdale is along the Arizona Canal.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says law enforcement officers will provide a safety escort for the riders, who hand off the mail bags every mile.

The department cautions motorists against stopping on highways to photograph riders.

