Polygamous towns oppose disbanding police

Colorado City, a town that has seen its share of controversy.

PHOENIX (AP) - Two polygamous towns in Arizona and Utah are rejecting a proposed disbandment of their shared police department as a remedy in a religious discrimination case that they lost nearly a year ago.

Instead, lawyers for the Colorado City, Arizona, and Hildale, Utah, want to restructure the police agency.

They proposed offering officers more training in constitutional policing and making them wear body cameras.

The U.S. Justice Department has argued the police department should be disbanded to ensure law enforcement doesn't carry out religious edicts.

A jury has previously found that people who weren't part of the polygamous sect were denied police protection, building permits and water hookups.

A judge will decide how to remedy the violations.

