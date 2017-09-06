Police: Man shoots wife, off-duty officer in Casa Grande, found dead in Mesa

Juan Pablo Rodriguez-Fregoso. (Photo: Casa Grande PD)

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Casa Grande police said a suspect is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Mesa after shooting two people in Casa Grande.

CGPD said an off-duty police officer and female civilian employee were shot around 10 a.m.

According to police, the officer, 40-year-old Robert Price, is in serious condition but stable condition and is out of surgery. The second victim, 39-year-old Yvette Rodriguez is stable. Both are at a Phoenix hospital.

Authorities began searching for Rodriguez's husband, 37-year-old Juan Pablo Rodriguez-Fregoso, who they said fled in a vehicle. A US Marshals task force found him dead in a car on Loop 202 at Dobson Road in Mesa from what police said is a self-inflicted gunshot wound just after 3 p.m.

Price suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and leg and Yvette Rodriguez suffered one gunshot wound to her upper back.

The investigation is ongoing.

