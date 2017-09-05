Police investigating spray painted swastikas at hookah lounge in Flagstaff

Police are investigating a possible hate crime that happened early Tuesday morning at a hookah shop in downtown Flagstaff . (Photo: The Lumberjack)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - The Flagstaff Police Department is investigating a possible hate crime that happened early Tuesday morning at a hookah shop in downtown Flagstaff.

A small fire was reportedly started inside of the Maktoob Hookah Lounge located near San Francisco Street and Aspen Avenue. Swastikas were also found spray painted on photos on the walls inside and on the window.

Police have not released more information at this time.

