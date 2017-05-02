Police in Prescott Valley are looking for a missing teen

Lianna Lefler. (Photo: Prescott Valley PD)

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - Prescott Valley police are searching for a missing 18-year-old last seen Saturday.

Lianna Lefler was last seen Saturday at Walmart on Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley, according to police.

She was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and a brown ski cap.

Lefler is described as 5 feet tall and 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she wears eyeglasses, as well.

If you have any information about Lefler's whereabouts, contact Prescott Valley PD at 928-772-9267.

© 2017 KPNX-TV