Police: Doctors save baby after pregnant woman is shot, killed in Tucson

Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning Tucson police and Tucson fire responded to a call in the 1500 block of West Calle Guadalajara.

Upon arrival authorities found a 6-month pregnant woman with signs of gunshot trauma unconscious inside the residence.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital the woman was pronounced deceased but doctors were able to save the baby's life.

TPD says it appears the woman was shot by someone outside the home.

The other residents inside the home were unharmed.

TPD has no suspects in custody at this time.

We'll keep this story up to date as new information is received. If you have any information regarding this case you're asked to call 88-CRIME.

