Police cancel Silver Alert for missing man with dementia

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. – Police canceled the Silver Alert issued Sunday morning for a 61-year-old man with dementia from Cottonwood.

When the Silver Alet was issued, police said Melvin Martin was last seen during the early hours on Sunday at the Emergency Department of Verde Valley Medical Center.

The man was found in good condition and returned to the hospital.

Martin is new to the area, suffers from dementia and needs constant supervision, Cottonwood police said.

When he left the hospital he was wearing a black and blue flannel shirt with a black t-shirt underneath, blue jeans, with tennis shoes and might still have an IV on his arm.

Martin is 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, has gray hair and dark colored eyes.

If you’ve seen him, contact Cottonwood Police Department at 920-649-1397.

