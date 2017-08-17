Plans for Casa Grande theme park passed unanimously by city council

Figure shows the proposed Dreamport Villiage plan mapped out near the I-8 and I-10 junction in Casa Grande. (Photo: Screenshot via documents submitted to City of Casa Grande)

A proposed resort and amusement park in Casa Grande took another step forward with a vote from the City Council. The City of Casa Grande says the zoning items passed with a unanimous vote, allowing the project to proceed.

The planning documents previously submitted to the city called for a theme park, water park, retail, entertainment space, housing and even a movie studio. The plan claimed Casa Grande would be poised for a boost in popularity and jobs.

According to a city spokesperson, the City Council will perform a second read of the proposed zone changes and the development agreement at a September 5 meeting.

After that, the developer -- Florida-based The Block Sports Company -- can move forward with purchasing the land and starting the site planning process together with the city’s Planning and Development Department.

In a statement, City Manager Larry Rains said the project "represents an incredible opportunity, not just for the City of Casa Grande, but the entire region and state."

"Casa Grande provides the perfect location for this type of large scale attraction," he said, "and its completion will result in the establishment of a major entertainment destination, as well as a significant expansion of our tax base.”

