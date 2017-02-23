Planned Parenthood supporters holding town halls today in Arizona

The Planned Parenthood Central Phoenix Health Center sign is viewed in Phoenix, Arizona on February 2, 2017. (Photo: LAURA SEGALL/AFP/Getty Images)

PHOENIX - More than 300 town hall events are happening across the country this week during the congressional recess.

Three town halls, hosted by Planned Parenthood supporters, are happening today in Arizona.

In Tucson from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Good Shepherd United Church of Christ.

In Prescott from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Crossroads Center.

In Phoenix from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Roosevelt Wellness Center.

Planned Parenthood supporters are encouraging Sen. Jeff Flake, Sen. John McCain and other elected officials to attend and hear from their constituents about the Affordable Care Act and Planned Parenthood.

Last week, the House of Representatives voted to overturn an Obamacare-era rule that banned states from denying federal funds to Planned Parenthood and other healthcare providers that perform abortions.

Planned Parenthood receives approximately $550 million in federal funding and those funds could be in danger once Congress is back in session and works to deny federal funding.

(© 2017 KPNX)