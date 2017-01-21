Pima County needs volunteers for homeless count

(Photo: KVOA)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Pima County is looking for volunteers to help with its annual homeless count.



This year's tally will be held on Jan. 25.



The county says many programs that help out the homeless are impacted by how accurate the count is each year.



Pima County accounts for 15 percent of the state's homeless population, with a reported 1,762 people during the count last year. Of those, 211 were chronically homeless and 333 were domestic abuse victims.



Hope of Glory Ministries, an organization that works with the homeless, says an annual count is required by federal policy but that it's not accurate picture of overall homelessness.

