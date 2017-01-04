Pima County jail escapee is recaptured within 24 hours

Noah Pizano (Photo: Pima County Sheriff's Office)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say an inmate who escaped from the Pima County jail has been captured less than 24 hours later.



County Sheriff's officials say 23-year-old Noah Pizano was taken back into custody around noon Wednesday after escaping from jail about 1 p.m. Tuesday.



They say Pizano now will be charged with felony escape.



Sheriff's officials say Pizano escaped while he was being processed into jail on several shoplifting and drug warrants.



Sheriff's deputies and Tucson police had been searching for Pizano in the neighborhoods and vicinity surrounding the jail.



Authorities say Pizano was bitten by a police dog before he was apprehended, but he didn't need to be hospitalized.

