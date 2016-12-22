Pima County deputy fires weapon after suspected robbery

(Photo: Thinkstock)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department says one of its deputies fired his weapon after a short chase involving two suspects believed to have stolen a child's bike before fleeing from police.

An investigation is ongoing and detectives are still sorting out the details from the Thursday afternoon event.

Spokesman Deputy Ryan Inglett says deputies were called out to a strong-armed robbery involving suspects who stole a child's bike by force near Interstate 10 and El Camino Del Cerro. The child wasn't injured.

Deputies spotted a woman and man and attempted to pull them over, but they fled in their car. That's when deputies say a threat was presented and at least one deputy fired his weapon.

Nobody was injured in the shooting. The woman has been arrested and deputies were still searching for the man.

