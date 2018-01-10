Pima County deputies surprise girl with new bike after house fire

It’s a touching example of those in the community going out of their way to support others in need. (Photo: Facebook screenshot)

The holiday season may be over, but the spirit of giving is alive and well.

On Tuesday, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department shared a touching photo on their Facebook page that is warming the internet's heart.

According to the post, a young girl recently lost all her possessions in a house fire, including a new bicycle.

Once the Pima County deputies learned of her loss, they went out and bought a new bike and helmet for the girl.

As you can see by the photo, the girl was overcome with emotion by the heartfelt gesture and the family was thankful for the incredible act of kindness.

It’s a perfect example of those in the community going out of their way to support others in need.

