Photo radar ban emerges again in Arizona Legislature

PHOENIX (AP) - A freshman Republican lawmaker has taken the lead in the Legislature's yearly charge to eliminate photo speed and red light enforcement in Arizona.

Rep. Travis Grantham of Gilbert wants state law amended to bar use of the devices statewide. Lawmakers won a small victory last year by banning its use on state highways.

The annual effort typically splits majority Republicans, with those backing cities' efforts to cut down on speeding sparring with others who view the devices as either a Constitutional violation or simply unfair to drivers.

Grantham declined to comment on House Bill 2525 on Monday, saying he wanted to wait until a Wednesday hearing.

House majority whip rep. Kelly Townsend she herself has gone back and forth on the proposals for the past few years.

