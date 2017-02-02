Phoenix woman caught at border with 360 pounds of pot in boat

This marijuana was found in a boat towed behind a Phoenix woman's truck Jan. 31, 2017. (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

LUKEVILLE, Ariz. (AP) - A Phoenix woman coming back from Mexico on Tuesday was arrested after border officers found drugs in her boat.

Customs and Border Protection officers at the Lukeville port of entry in Arizona say they found 360 pounds of marijuana in a boat being towed in the back of her truck.

CBP says the drugs are worth about $180,000.

Lukeville is the port of entry used to get to and from the popular beach destination Rocky Point, also known as Puerto Penasco.

