Phoenix mayor: Border wall would threaten Arizona

President Donald Trump displays one of the four executive orders he signed during a visit to the Department of Homeland Security January 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

PHOENIX - "Today the president unleashed a divisive attack on Latinos in Phoenix and around the country."

That's how Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton started his statement in response to executive orders President Donald Trump signed Wednesday.

Trump's executive orders were aimed at boosting border security and cracking down on illegal immigrants living in the United States.

In a speech at the Department of Homeland Security Trump said that his executive actions are the start to the U.S. getting back "control of its border."

"A nation without borders is not a nation," he said.

As supporters like former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer celebrated, the news didn't sit well with Phoenix immigration activists or Mayor Stanton.

"The president's executive orders will not make us safer," Stanton said, "but instead will incite fear and chaos for Latinos and immigrants alike."

Stanton said a border wall would "tear down our economy" and destroy relationships with Mexico that "support 100,000 Arizona jobs."

Mayor Stanton also said he will "fight the federal government's attempt to turn the Phoenix Police Department into a mass deportation force."

Spokespeople for Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams and Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone have said both law enforcement leaders would follow the law.

Stanton finished his statement saying "Phoenix will remain a welcoming and diverse city that strives every day to treat residents with dignity and respect, no matter who you are, who you love or where you come from."

Read Stanton's full statement:

