Phoenix man arrested in Nogales for smuggling meth

A Phoenix man was arrested Friday morning at the port of Nogales for attempting to smuggle methamphetamine into the United States. (Photo: Customs and Border Protection

TUCSON, Ariz. – A Phoenix man was arrested Friday morning at the port of Nogales for attempting to smuggle methamphetamine into the United States.

The 25-year-old man attempted to enter the U.S. through DeConcini Crossing smuggling 34 pounds of meth.

Customs and Border Protection officers said a K-9 alerted them of something in the car.

During the inspection, officers found 27 packages of the drug in the bumper of the 2017 Volkswagen Jetta he was driving.

The meth was worth more than $102,000.

The drugs and vehicle were seized and the man was arrested.

© 2017 KPNX-TV