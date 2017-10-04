Phoenix lawyer says he was on the phone with his wife when she was killed

Joshua Cade Richardson. (Photo: Arizona DPS)

A Phoenix-area lawyer says he was on the phone with his wife when she was killed during an encounter with an intruder at the family's get-away and future retirement home in eastern Arizona.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says 14-year-old Joshua Cade Richardson is a suspect in the killing of 54-year-old TerriLynne Collins early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred in the rural community of Concho, about 160 miles (257 kilometers) northeast of Phoenix.

Attorney Ernest Collins Jr. says his wife was killed while struggling with the intruder after she went to a trailer on the property in response to a text for help from the couple's 18-year-old daughter.

Collins says his wife called him before she went to the trailer and that he was able to hear much of what happened during the fatal encounter.

