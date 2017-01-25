Phoenix immigration activists speak out against Trump executive orders

Carlos Garcia speaks at a Puente event against President Donald Trump's hard-line executive actions on immigration. (Photo: 12 News)

President Donald Trump's executive order Wednesday isn't going over with many people in the Phoenix area.

The order exposes every undocumented immigrant to deportation, a reversal of priorities under former President Barack Obama.

Meanwhile, immigration hardliner former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer was celebrating.

Those who spoke to 12 News' Brahm Resnik Wednesday were down but defiant.

Some opponents say President Trump's executive order on immigration will show the country what former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio's roundups were like.

But the governor who signed controversial Senate Bill 1070 into law celebrated as she spoke to Fox News Wednesday.

Undocumented immigrants convicted of criminal offenses, charged with criminal offenses or even facing a possible charge are all high priorities for deportation.

Advocates vow to put pressure on Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams and Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone not to become a Trump deportation force. Spokespeople for both said they will follow the law.

(© 2017 KPNX)