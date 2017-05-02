Phoenix has the 20th-most mosquitoes in the U.S. Does that put us at danger for West Nile?

A picture taken on March 30, 2017 shows mosquitoes at the insectarium of The Institut Pasteur, a private non-profit foundation in Paris, whose mission is to help prevent and treat diseases. Photo: (Getty Images)

Mosquitoes are becoming more and more of an issue every year. Arizona recently ranked 20 on the top 50 mosquito cities list, according to Orkin.com.

Orkin works in pest control and also studies pest biology and applies scientific methods to prove its studies.

“Mosquitoes are a public health threat,” said Orkin entomologist Mark Beavers, Ph.D. in a release. “Zika virus is currently one of the most notable illnesses that can be spread by mosquitoes, and it will likely be a problem again this year, especially in areas where the type of mosquito that can carry the virus thrives."

What about the recurring concerns about the West Nile virus?

Recently, Maricopa County confirmed the first West Nile virus-positive mosquito of the season. A sample was taken from a mosquito in the east Valley.

There have been about 85 cases of the West Nile virus per year reported in Arizona over the last 10 years, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So, is the risk of Arizonans getting West Nile increasing each year?

"The point is that the likely number of cases varies depending upon the availability of mosquito breeding habitat (e.g., water), suitable climate, availability of animal hosts, etc," said Beavers in an email. "In addition, and almost just as importantly, robust mosquito surveillance and control programs, either conducted by the private or public sectors, but preferably both ... It can be effective in assessing WNV risk and reducing mosquito populations, so that they have minimal impact on human health."

Some tips to help protect yourself from mosquitoes, according to Orkin.com:

·Remove standing water buckets, toys and other containers, as mosquitoes can breed in just an inch of standing water.

·Change water weekly in bird baths, fountains, potted plants and any containers that hold standing water.

·Keep pool water treated and circulating.

·Regularly clean gutters so water doesn’t pool.

·Trim shrubbery, as adult mosquitoes like to rest in dark areas with high humidity, such as under the leaves of lush vegetation.



