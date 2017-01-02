Phoenix-area shop earns best cheap burger in Arizona

The burgers at Lenny's Burger in Phoenix were named best in Arizona by the website: Cheapism.com The website researched where to find a good and cheap burger option in every state. (Photo: Pete Scholz / 12 News)

Recently, the value site Cheapism.com set out to find the best burgers for-the-money in all 50 states.

The top honor in Arizona went to Lenny's Burger. At its five Phoenix-area locations, burger connoisseurs can cash in on $3.79 single hamburgers, and double burgers for $5.99.

Cheapism rankers also gave Lenny's Burger high marks for having quality, fresh ingredients served in a '50s-style decor that attracts nostalgia buffs.

"We want everybody who walks through that door to give us a 'Wow!,'"owner and founder Lenny Fleszar said. "We also focus on that first bite of the burger ... (that) we also get another, 'Wow!'"

