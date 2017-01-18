Phoenix-area school crafting the great guitar makers of the future

Christian Oakeley works on finishing his guitar at Roberto-Venn School of Luthiery in Phoenix. January 17, 2017. (Photo: JR Cardenas/12 News)

PHOENIX - The story goes that a pilot started bringing the roots of mahogany, rosewood and other trees back to Phoenix in hopes of building his own yacht, in the process he met some guitar makers, and offered a build-your-own guitar program which eventually led to the opening of the Roberto-Venn School of Luthiery.

"It's a craft that is never forgotten," Bart Applewhite, assistant director of the school, said. "The program lasts five months, and we have students from all over the world attending."

It's a full-time course in which the students have to make two guitars, an acoustic and an electric guitar or bass, they get a passing grade based on the performance of the instrument.

"I tell my kids that it takes about 10,000 hours to get good at something, that's about 5 years of your life," says John Reuter, an instructor at the school, "we have many types of woods and hardware that come from all over the world."

From beginning to end these students learn how to repair, replace and construct one-of-a-kind guitars, that can lead them to much success in the future.

"I think the ultimate goal for kids here is to open their own shop, become business owners and be their own boss, of course they can all become the next Fender, Gibson or Taylor." Applewhite said.

With the school rich in history, the experience alone is a little over the top. A tour of the facility can lead you to become one of the best guitar makers in the world -- right here in Arizona.

PHOTOS: Students fine tune their craft at the Roberto-Venn School of Luthiery

