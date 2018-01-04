Person survives being hit by train in Flagstaff

Flagstaff police. (Photo: 12 News)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Three Flagstaff police officers are being credited for saving the life of a person who was hit by a train in December.

Officer Zanninni, Officer Rowden and Officer Flores responded to a report of a person who was struck by a train around 1 a.m. on Dec. 30, according to a post by the Flagstaff Police Department.

When they arrived, the officers found the person was breathing but unconscious.

Police said the officers protected the person's spine and applied a tourniquet to the person's leg, which appeared to be broken and was bleeding.

Police have not provided an update on the person's condition.

