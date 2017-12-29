PCSO identifies woman killed in Hunt Highway hit-and-run

PCSO says this woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Hunt Highway Dec. 28, 2017. (Photo: PCSO)

Authorities have identified the woman killed in an early-morning crash Thursday on Hunt Highway.

Florence resident Des Ray Lara, 24, was hit by a Johnson Utilities truck between 1 and 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Pinal County Sheriff's officials said Friday.

She was last seen inside a Chevron gas station about a mile from where she was hit and killed.

Officials said the driver of the truck was a Johnson Utilities employee who told his supervisor that he had hit a barricade. Detectives have not released the employee's identity or any possible pending charges.

Another Johnson Utilities driver and another person reported seeing Lara's body to authorities.

PCSO officials said Johnson Utilities has been cooperating with the investigation.

