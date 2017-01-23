Parents of Horizon High grad killed seek bill requiring testing in serious crashes

Photo: Thinkstock

PHOENIX (AP) - Parents of an 18-year-old who was killed in a crash want legislation passed that requires drug or alcohol testing for drivers involved in collisions where people are seriously injured or killed.

Steve and Tana Smith say they hope other families can avoid the agony of not knowing what may have caused crashes that lead to serious injuries or death.

The Smiths are pushing for the bill in their son Joe's name.

Joe was killed when a semi-truck slammed into traffic on Interstate 10.

Also killed was 74-year-old Joseph Garcia.

His wife Mary Lou was paralyzed.

Records say that after the collision the truck driver told a Department of Public Safety trooper that he was tired.

No drug or alcohol tests were requested.

The driver was not charged.

