Page to host eclipse event Monday

PAGE, ARIZ. - PAGE, Ariz. - The Carl Hayden Visitor Center in Page will be hosting an eclipse party complete with interactive models, demonstrations, music and more.

The party will start in front of the visitor center near the Glen Canyon Dam at 9 a.m. and will run until the total eclipse is over around 12 p.m.

“Our max eclipse will be at 10:34 a.m. and we’ll be looking at the eclipse through highly-filtered telescopes,” said Sarah Stannard, a Dark Sky program coordinator. “We will also have solar viewing glasses that are properly filtered so people won’t hurt their eyes.”

In addition to the demonstrations and models there will be filtered telescopes so spectators will be able to see the eclipse magnified.

“You’ll be in a nice environment, out of the heat if you need to, you can fill your water bottle, we’ll have eclipse glasses that are properly filtered and properly filtered telescopes as well,” said Stannard.

The center will have about 500 of the eclipse glasses needed to safely view the event but Stannard suggests getting a pair before you go to your viewing area as the glasses will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Judy Franz, executive director of the Page Chamber of Commerce, also says hotels in Page are nearly all booked so if you plan to make the trip you should plan ahead.

“The hotels are very full right now, you cannot get in. It’s hard to get a room,” Franz said.

The next total eclipse that will be able to be seen from Page will be on January 31, 2018, according to timeanddate.com.

