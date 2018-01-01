Over 60 brave souls hop in frigid Lake Mary for Flagstaff's Polar Plunge

A group of kids prepares to take the polar plunge at Flagstaff's Lake Mary Jan. 1, 2017. (Photo: Halie Cook)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Just over 60 people charged the icy shores of Lake Mary for the annual Polar Plunge event on Monday morning.

Some of the lake has already frozen over and water temperatures were estimated to be about 42 degrees. Luckily revelers had warmer-than-average temperatures to combat the frigid water.

“It’s a pretty warm day,” said Kelly Paduchowski of Flagstaff. “I mean, I’m just going to sunbathe here.”

Each participant was encouraged to bring a canned food item to benefit the Family Food Center.

Many of the participants were from all over the country, Rick Karinemi recently moved to Flagstaff from Minnesota.

“I’ve done 33 degrees, so it was wonderful,” said Karinemi. “It’s really a nice natural high.”

Noah Allen of Flagstaff and Ethan Anderson of Maui took the challenge a little further when Allen’s father bet them they couldn’t swim out to a buoy near the shoreline.

“My dad bet us 50 bucks that we wouldn’t,” said Allen. “I couldn’t feel my arms.”

Needless to say, they won the $50.

