One of the best college towns in America is right here in Arizona

Snow in Flagstaff on Jan. 20, 2017. (Photo: Tresa Tudrick)

Sorry, Arizona State University and University of Arizona. Looks like Northern Arizona University has bested you.

The home of the Lumberjacks has put Flagstaff near the top of the national rankings.

Flagstaff made it to the third spot on the American Institute for Economic Research's list of best college towns.

The nonprofit organization based its rankings on several factors including diversity, economics and quality of life.

The northern Arizona town earned the highest marks in diversity, city access, bars and restaurants, arts and entertainment and innovation.

"Flagstaff has laid-back charm, from its historic downtown crammed with eclectic architecture and vintage neon to its access to great outdoor activities," AIER writes. "Entertainment is plentiful, with street musicians playing bluegrass on each corner. The city is highly accessible, with a flourishing bike culture. Locals are fit, fairly well educated, and a very diverse bunch."

AIER also says NAU might give Flagstaff its "college-town flavor," but the town's identity remains with its railroad history.

Flagstaff residents were also praised for their knack for a good time.

"The city ranks extremely high in bars and restaurants, and Flagstaffers have a healthy appreciation for craft beer, freshly roasted coffee beans, and an all-around good time."

Flagstaff was topped by best college town Boulder, Colorado and Champaign-Urbana, Illinois.

