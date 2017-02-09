On the ground in Mexico with deported Mesa mom

Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos speaks with her children at a press conference in Nogales, Mexico Feb. 9, 2017, one day after she was deported from Mesa. (Photo: Nick Perez/12 News)

PHOENIX - News of a Mesa mother's deportation has made headlines across the nation.

Wednesday night, we covered the decision to deport her and the protests that followed outside ICE's Phoenix facility.

Thursday, we sent anchor Vanessa Ruiz and photojournalist Nick Perez to the border to speak with Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos herself in Nogales, Mexico.

RELATED: Deported mom arrives in Mexico the morning after

They also caught up with those who know the border well and see it every day to ask for their thoughts on the situation and the current state of affairs at the border.



President Donald Trump's campaign was very focused on immigration at the border, but what exactly has changed since he moved into the White House?

The Garcia family went to Mexico Thursday to meet Guadalupe after her deportation and the protests, which were in part led by her children.

(© 2017 KPNX)