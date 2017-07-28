Officials work on response plan to Nogales wastewater pipeline break

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) - Officials are working on a plan to respond to the flow of untreated wastewater pouring into a southern Arizona wash from a partial break in an international sewage line north of Nogales.

Santa Cruz County officials say the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has personnel on scene to help develop a plan to divert the water, which has tested positive for excessive levels of E. coli.

The breach occurred in a sparsely populated rural area. The pipeline carries wastewater from Nogales, Arizona, and Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, to a treatment plant in Rio Rico.

Authorities believe the break happened because of excessive rainwater that put too much pressure on the pipe.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday declared a state of emergency and allocated $200,000 to help with repair management.

