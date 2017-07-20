Officials have found a body in search for man missing since Payson flood

Map shows the areas where rescue crews are focusing their search efforts for the body of Hector Miguel Garnica. (Photo: Bryan West / 12 News)

Authorities believe they have found the body of Hector Miguel Garnica, who had been missing since a flash flood near Payson claimed the lives of nine other family members Saturday.

They are working to use DNA to confirm that the remains found Tuesday are indeed Garnica's.

Rescuers from Central Arizona Fire and the Department of Public Safety initially saw the body just downstream from Shoofly Wash while they were flying over the river in a helicopter working to map out a search plan.

They circled back and confirmed that they thought it was the body, notifying the Gila County Sheriff's Department, who took over the more refined search along with DPS.

They took photos of the body and used the helicopter to pick up the remains and take them to another facility.

Up to 130 people from 24 agencies were searching for Garnica's body over the last several days.

