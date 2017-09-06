Officer, police employee shot in Casa Grande; suspect on the loose

Juan Pablo Rodriguez-Fregoso. (Photo: Casa Grande PD)

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - The Casa Grande Police said a suspect is on the run after shooting two people in Casa Grande.

CGPD said the shooting involved an officer.

According to police, the officer is in serious condition and the second victim, a female employee with the police department, is stable. Both are at a Phoenix hospital.

Authorities are searching for 37-year-old Juan Pablo Rodriguez-Fregoso who, they said, fled in an unknown vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

